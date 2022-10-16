AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.59%)
AVN 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.01%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.51%)
EPCL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
FCCL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
GTECH 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.64%)
HUMNL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.59%)
PAEL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
TPL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
TREET 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
WAVES 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
BR100 4,222 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 15,954 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,949 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.33%)
KSE30 15,534 Decreased By -70.3 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt decides not to increase power tariff: Secy Power Division

APP Published October 16, 2022 Updated October 16, 2022 10:17am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Secretary of Power Division on Saturday said that keeping in view increasing electricity prices in the country, the government had decided not to increase the power tariff and continue with the quarterly adjustment already included in the electricity bills for September.

In a statement, he said that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had announced its decision on 4th quarterly adjustment for year 2021-22 on October 14.

Power tariff for five export-oriented sectors: Overwhelmed by APTMA push, Dar announces subsidy

Moreover, the power tariff has been reduced by Rs 4.15 per unit under the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for October as compared to September.

nepra power tariff Power Division electricity bills Fuel Adjustment Cost

Comments

1000 characters

Govt decides not to increase power tariff: Secy Power Division

Dar calls for greater support from IMF, multilateral donors

Biden has ‘no plans’ to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit: US official

Most Gulf bourses in red on falling oil prices; Egypt stocks jump

Oman says OPEC+ decisions based on purely economic considerations

‘Historic day’ as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener

Iran prison fire kills four, injures 61 as protests persist

Netherlands edge UAE in low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller

By-polls to 8 NA, 3 Punjab PA seats tomorrow: PTI’s prospects still bright?

Russia says 11 killed in 'terrorist' attack at military site

PPIB willing to revive 330MW SEL project

Read more stories