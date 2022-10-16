PM describes Imran Khan as a ‘liar’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came down hard on the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and described him as a “liar” and a “fraudia (conman)”.

Addressing a Mufti Mehmood Conference on Saturday at the Convention Centre here, PM Shehbaz said that one person – ostensibly referring to the former Prime Minister Imran Khan – is showing videos in public gatherings.

Shehbaz said that when Imran was in power he used to state that he was fully empowered in decision-making but now he is stating that he was powerless during the last three and a half years.

He said that this reflects that he does not know what he has been talking about. The former prime minister has been stating that Japan and Germany are neighbours, Shehbaz added.

The prime minister said that he (Imran Khan) is a “liar” and he has been accusing his opponents and conspiring against the institutions day and night and has wanted the country to become like Sri Lanka.

The prime minister said that the coalition government has successfully averted the default, and now measures are being taken gradually to bring about improvement in the economy. Of course the people have gone through difficulties despite the fact that he does not want to burden the people.

The premier held the previous government responsible for the situation as not only it had taken ill-intentioned decisions but also violated agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was revived after taking difficult decisions.

He said that a division was created in society by a faction. Without taking name of the PTI, he stated that a faction was abusing and insulting the people within and outside the country. He expressed hope that this gathering would stop this path and bury such a system.

Agencies add: Prime Minister said that the decision on whether to increase or decrease petrol prices irks him the most as the premier and gives him sleepless nights. He said that he goes through sleepless nights if he has to raise the prices of petroleum products or gas. “This decision, (especially) when we have to raise the prices of petroleum products, gives me sleepless nights, even today, we have to take one.”

He said that he looks towards JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman for ‘prayers’ whenever he has to take such decisions which effects economy and directly hits the poor.

Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to Mufti Mehmood and said that he not only served Islam but brought a lot of dignity to politics of the country.

