Oct 16, 2022
World

Xi expected to be given third term on 23rd

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2022 03:53am
BEIJING: President Xi Jinping is expected to be handed a historic third term in control of China on October 23, it emerged on Saturday, after a spokesman confirmed the Communist Party’s 20th Congress will end the previous day.

About 2,300 party delegates from every province will gather at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing from Sunday for the mostly closed-door conclave, to rubber-stamp the country’s next leadership make-up.

The five-yearly talking shop will get under way at 10:00 am (0200 GMT) with an opening ceremony, after which Xi is expected to deliver a lengthy speech that will give an assessment of the previous term as well as a roadmap for the next five years.

Should everything go to plan, after the week-long meeting 69-year-old Xi will be reconfirmed as the party’s general secretary, cementing his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

At the highly choreographed conclave, the 2,296 participants will also pick members of the party’s roughly 200-member Central Committee, which in turn selects the 25-person Politburo and its all-powerful Standing Committee — the country’s highest leadership body.

The day after Congress closes, the new Standing Committee — currently a group of seven men including General Secretary Xi — should be revealed, if this year follows the same convention as previous Congresses.

