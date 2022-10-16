PM condemns assassination of former BHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the assassination of former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Muhammad Noor Meskanzai.

In a statement here on Saturday, the Prime Minister expressed sympathy and condoled with the family and heirs of late Noor Meskanzai.

He said aim of the cruel and very condemnable act was to spread chaos and make people afraid.

He vowed that people and institutions of Pakistan would eradicate terrorism.

He paid tribute to late Meskanzai for his services in the field of law and justice.