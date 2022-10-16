AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
LCCI sets up counter to facilitate exporters

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2022 03:53am
LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has established “Export Counter” at LCCI in order to facilitate and to provide proper information and guidance to the exporters.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that the “Export Counter” has been established with an aim to boost exports and to bring in much-needed foreign exchange.

“In my opinion, exports are only way to strengthen economy”, Kashif Anwar said and added that this initiative will also be shared with concerned government departments to make it result-oriented.

LCCI leaders said that the LCCI “Export Counter” will help exporters to address their issues, promote their products and guide for certifications, marketing and exploring new destinations for their valuable products.

They said that the “Export Counter will also provide information regarding Look Africa, significance of exports for national economy, governing the rules & regulations, methods of settlement in international trade, export documentation and procedures, SBP regulations for export, international trade & transport, land, air and sea transportation besides holding seminars, training courses and awareness sessions.

They said that the “Export Counter” will also help in resolving the queries related to the international trade, potential export markets and essentials for exporters. “Export Counter will also guide the exports on how to access foreign markets, how to find buyers for their products,” the LCCI office-bearers added.

Kashif Anwar, Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Adnan Khalid said that we have to make all-out efforts to promote exports as our national exports do not match with the huge potential; therefore, our entrepreneurs should come forward to discover huge untapped potential and demonstrate their abilities to give a jumpstart to the exports. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will extend all possible help in this regard.

They urged the entrepreneurs to work under a well-thought export strategy based on products marketing. They said that value addition is one of the best tools to earn huge foreign exchange and this target can be achieved through investment in technology, skill enhancement and research and development.

LCCI office-bearers also urged the young entrepreneurs to focus on trade with the regional countries that was more efficient in terms of cost and logistics. They said that Pakistan occupies a strategic location and has ability to act as a major player in transforming the region into a trade and manufacturing hub.

They said that the promotion of regional trade also offers promising benefits to the industry as it will enable it to source raw materials from the region that will ultimately reduce cost of production and create opportunities to improve economy of scales by having easy access to neighbouring markets on the other hand.

QAMBER ALI Oct 16, 2022 03:07pm
This is a great initiative taken by LCCI because in present economic crises in our country we need to boost the export market it will not only help us to save the industries but it will earn the foreign exchange for the country as well decrease the unemployment in the country which is one of the serious threats which our country is facing at this moment. Best of luck
QAMBER ALI Oct 16, 2022 03:07pm
Good initiative for the survival of Industry.
