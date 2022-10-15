AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.59%)
AVN 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.01%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.51%)
EPCL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
FCCL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
GTECH 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.64%)
HUMNL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.59%)
PAEL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
TPL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
TREET 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
WAVES 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
BR100 4,222 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 15,954 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,949 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.33%)
KSE30 15,534 Decreased By -70.3 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OAPEC Sec Gen says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production 'correct'

Reuters Published October 15, 2022
Follow us

CAIRO: The secretary general of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) said on Saturday that the OPEC+ decision to cut its oil production target is correct, and was taken at the right time.

The decision took into account the uncertainty surrounding the performance of the global economy, and was in line with the successful approach taken by OPEC+ in taking proactive steps to avoid any oil market imbalances, especially on the demand and supply sides, OAPEC secretary general Ali bin Sabt added in a statement.

OAPEC comprises Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia pushed other OPEC nations into oil cut, White House claims

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, which include Russia, lowered their production target by 2 million barrels per day when they met on Oct. 5.

The move came even though fuel markets remain tight, with inventories in major economies at lower levels than when OPEC has cut output in the past.

OPEC+ OPEC countries OAPEC Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries

Comments

1000 characters
Ansar Oct 15, 2022 10:04pm
Hello how are you sir... my name is ansar Mehmood. I need job. I am driver.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

OAPEC Sec Gen says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production 'correct'

Dar calls for greater support from IMF, multilateral donors

Biden has ‘no plans’ to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit: US official

Most Gulf bourses in red on falling oil prices; Egypt stocks jump

Oman says OPEC+ decisions based on purely economic considerations

‘Historic day’ as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener

Iran prison fire kills four, injures 61 as protests persist

Netherlands edge UAE in low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller

By-polls to 8 NA, 3 Punjab PA seats tomorrow: PTI’s prospects still bright?

Russia says 11 killed in 'terrorist' attack at military site

PPIB willing to revive 330MW SEL project

Read more stories