AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 81.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.41%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
EFERT 81.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.02%)
FCCL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-8.65%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
GGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
GTECH 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
MLCF 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
OGDC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
PAEL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TPL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
TPLP 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TREET 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-2.57%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
BR100 4,221 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 15,957 Decreased By -139.7 (-0.87%)
KSE100 42,040 Increased By 33.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,585 Increased By 14.8 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Unity Foods announces appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mahmood Hayat as chair of BoD

Sponsored Content Published 13 Oct, 2022 11:38am
Follow us

Unity Foods Limited announced appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mahmood Hayat as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Belonging to one of the most respected military families of Pakistan, he brings with himself over 40 years of experience, most of it in important position in the military and as Chairman on the Board of Directors of various companies of Wah Nobel Group, Pakistan Ordinance Factory, National Disaster Management Authority, ERRA and Pakistan Humanitarian Forum.

Being a logistician by profession he is a humanitarian at heart.

He also served as Chief of Staff in the Special Support Group for IDPs, overseeing the management of close to 4 million IDPs from Swat and South Waziristan.

Working as the head of Pakistan largest public sector enterprise (Pakistan Ordinance Factories) he was able to significantly enhance organisational performance by doubling commercial sales and exports.

He is currently also the Chairman Board of Trustees of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum, a collection of 40 International NGOs.

Comments

1000 characters

Unity Foods announces appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mahmood Hayat as chair of BoD

Massive power breakdown hits Sindh, Punjab

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Oil prices lose ground as market jittery over demand risks

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

‘KES shares deal’: SECP puts out feelers

Govt will borrow over Rs7trn during Q2FY23

Documenting economy, broadening tax base: AGP expresses concern over FBR’s failure

IMF projects decline in govt gross debt

Read more stories