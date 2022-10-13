AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
Massive power breakdown hits Sindh, Punjab

  • Several southern power plants are tripping in stages disrupting the transmission of electricity in the southern part of Pakistan, says Ministry of Energy
BR Web Desk Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 12:28pm
A massive power breakdown hit Sindh and Punjab on Thursday, after a "fault in the country's southern transmission system", said the Ministry of Energy.

Electricity supply has been suspended in various areas of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Matiari, Tharparkar and Larkana.

Power supply has also been disrupted in various cities of Punjab including Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

“Due to an accidental fault in the country's southern transmission system, several southern power plants are tripping in stages, which is disrupting the transmission of electricity in the southern part of the country,” said the Ministry of Energy in a tweet post.

“The Ministry of Energy is diligently investigating the cause of the outage and the power system will be fully restored as soon as possible,” it added.

As per reports, generation from Guddu Thermal Power Station in Kashmore has halted due to technical failure. The 600MW and 747MW units at the power plant are not operating due to technical faults.

Meanwhile, sources at National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) informed that the 500-KV system across the country is not working. The reasons are still being ascertained, they said.

Power outage in Karachi

Power outages affected different areas of the southern port city, including Malir, Sarjani Town, Saddar. These areas were without electricity since 10:00am.

Meanwhile, areas including Gulshan-e-Maymar, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, and Super Highway also suffered power outages.

North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town, Baldia have also been deprived of electricity. Apart from this, electricity is cut-off in several areas including the SITE Industrial Area.

K-Electric says power supply restored to 95% feeders in Karachi

“There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city,” Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric, said in a tweet post.

“We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted,” he added.

In an update posted around 11:45am, the KE's spokesperson confirmed that the suspension in electricity supply was due to a fault in the southern transmission system, as per the information provided by Ministry of Energy.

He added that work had been initiated to restore the supply and the complete restoration would take around five hours.

