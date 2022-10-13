AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
Oct 13, 2022
Sports

Xavi keen to put Barca’s Champions League blues behind them

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2022 10:29am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said they have no time to stew over Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw with Inter Milan as their attention must be fully focused on the upcoming ‘El Clasico’ against archrivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona started strongly against Inter but defensive errors saw them trail 3-2 in the closing minutes before Robert Lewandowski’s stoppage-time equaliser secured the draw. “Today the game was under control and in the 50th minute there was a very, very clear defensive error,” Xavi told reporters.

“Then there’s the second mistake and in the end the team has paid dearly for them. “Perhaps in LaLiga there may be a mistake and you don’t pay so dearly, but the Champions League doesn’t forgive… “We hope that it does not affect us psychologically and we encourage the players.

High-octane commentator shakes up Qatar football scene

We continue believing and prepare for the Clasico starting tomorrow and we need to recover well because we have made a significant physical effort.“ Barca top LaLiga on goal difference ahead of Madrid, with both teams on 22 points.

The pair face each other at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Champions League Xavi Hernandez Barca’s Champions League

