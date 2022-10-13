AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
Ganguly ‘forced out’ as India cricket chief for refusing to join BJP

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2022 06:47am
NEW DELHI: Sourav Ganguly is set to be replaced as president of Indian cricket, with the former captain’s backers claiming he has been forced out for refusing to join the ruling political party.

Ganguly is widely regarded as one of the sport’s greatest captains and has been in charge of the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the past three years.

He had been widely tipped to earn a second term as president when the board holds its annual general meeting next Tuesday. But Ganguly, 50, is said to have declined to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bowlers rule as India crush South Africa to clinch ODI series

This week the 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny filed his nomination to replace Ganguly and will likely be elected unopposed next week, board vice-president Rajeev Shukla told reporters. Politicians from Ganguly’s home state of West Bengal alleged that the former batsman was forced out. It was a “political vendetta” by the government, opposition lawmaker Santanu Sen said on Twitter.

“We are with you Dada!” he added, referring to Ganguly by his nickname. Ganguly’s political allegiance has been a regular source of media speculation in recent months and the country’s home minister Amit Shah visited him at home earlier this year.

