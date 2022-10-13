Washington-Islamabad ties: Civil govt main ‘interlocutor’: State Dept

KARACHI: While Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to Washington last week, the civilian government in Pakistan remains the principal “interlocutor” in bilateral ties, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

At a news briefing in Washington, spokesperson Ned Price also dismissed rumours about misappropriation of flood relief funds, saying that the US closely monitors the aids it sends to a disaster-hit region. Responding to a question, he said that Deputy Secretary Sherman “did have the opportunity” to meet Gen Bajwa in Washington last week.

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

“We value our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan. There are a number of areas where our interests are aligned,” he said, adding that Afghanistan and the security challenges that confront the region “are always there when we have high-level meetings with our Pakistani counterparts”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022