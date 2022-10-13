Bilawal, Nong vow to take CPEC forward

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Wednesday reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to advance China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a tweet, the foreign minister said that they also discussed various aspects of Pakistan-China strategic partnership during their meeting.

“Pleased to meet Ambassador Nong Rong today at the Foreign Office. We discussed various aspects of Pakistan-China strategic partnership, reaffirmed our commitment to advance CPEC, and exchanged views on important regional issues,” Bilawal tweeted.

