SAU VC calls for research on short-duration crop varieties

HYDERABAD: Vice Chancellor of the Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Dr Fateh Marri has said that only a few varieties of wheat, cotton and rice “have been left in Sindh”.

Experts should conduct research on ways to enhance per acre yield and on short-duration crop varieties, he said during an awareness session about projects being carried out in the Plant Breeding and Genetics Department of his university.

Dr Marri said that developed countries are working on short-duration crops, and getting more production as a result. “Our experts need to conduct research on crop varieties having durations of 100-110 days, to resolve economic and food shortage issues.” He said that due to advances in plant breeding and genetics there has been a surprising increase in the per acre yield of crops. Experts also need to play their role for the survival of indigenous species of animals.

Dr Shahnawaz Marri, the chairman of the university’s department of plant breeding and genetics, said that plant breeding and genetics have played a miraculous role in agriculture.

Dr Aijaz Soomro, Dr Muharram Qambrani, Dr Tanveer Fattah Abro, and Dr Shabana Memon also spoke on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022