AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 18 killed in bus fire near Nooriabad

Monitoring Desk Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: At least 18 people were killed and dozens injured after a passengers bus caught fire near Nooriabad in Jamshoro district on Wednesday, according to the police.

According to Javed Baloch, former Jamshoro senior superintendent of police, the passengers were flood-affected people returning to Khairpur Nathan Shah from Karachi.

Edhi volunteers have rushed to the spot for rescue and relief work. The bodies and injured persons are being moved to the Jamshoro Hospital.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed the deputy commissioner of Jamshoro to immediately reach the site with ambulances.

“The injured persons should immediately be moved to the hospital and the administration should provide all kinds of support to the families,” he said in a statement.

CM Murad has also summoned an investigation report of the incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murad Ali Shah Javed Baloch bus fire passengers bus

Comments

1000 characters

At least 18 killed in bus fire near Nooriabad

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Money laundering case: PM, son acquitted

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

PSO wins arbitration case against Gunvor

Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies

Documenting economy, broadening tax base: AGP expresses concern over FBR’s failure

Govt will borrow over Rs7trn during Q2FY23

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

‘KES shares deal’: SECP puts out feelers

Foreign funding case: Imran Khan granted protective bail

Read more stories