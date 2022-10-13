At least 18 killed in bus fire near Nooriabad

KARACHI: At least 18 people were killed and dozens injured after a passengers bus caught fire near Nooriabad in Jamshoro district on Wednesday, according to the police.

According to Javed Baloch, former Jamshoro senior superintendent of police, the passengers were flood-affected people returning to Khairpur Nathan Shah from Karachi.

Edhi volunteers have rushed to the spot for rescue and relief work. The bodies and injured persons are being moved to the Jamshoro Hospital.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed the deputy commissioner of Jamshoro to immediately reach the site with ambulances.

“The injured persons should immediately be moved to the hospital and the administration should provide all kinds of support to the families,” he said in a statement.

CM Murad has also summoned an investigation report of the incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022