FCCI to distribute mosquito repellent in flood-hit Rajanpur

FAISALABAD: Atif Munir Sheikh, former president FCCI departed for Rajanpur for the immediate distribution of first tranche of mosquito repellent (Mospel) while mosquito nets would be received within couple of days and order has also been placed for the purchase of comforters, disclosed Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the flood relief committee, he proposed construction of houses in a traditional way as it would not only suit their socio-economic and environmental needs but also cost much lesser as compared to the cemented houses.

He said that a mud house would cost only Rs 60,000 and we could build maximum houses within the available resources.

He requested a local media channel to be a partner with FCCI in motivating people to donate maximum for the flood-hit brethren. Former president Mian Javed Iqbal said that 1,650 bottles of 100 ML have been prepared for distribution among the displaced families.

He stressed the need for early distribution of Mospel as Malaria was rampant in the flood-hit areas. He said that collection of relief goods may also be expedited by dividing the city into six different zones and giving responsibilities to the volunteers in each area to collect second hand and used clothes etc.

“The industrialists in these areas may also be motivated to dedicate their “left over” for the flood victims, he said and added that we must place immediate order for the 100 comforters as winter season would be harsh for the displaced persons living under the open sky.

Dr Khurram Tariq said that our focus should be on far-flung and inaccessible areas of Balochistan. FCCI Vice-President Muhammad Aslam Bhalli announced a donation of Rs 0.5 million on behalf of the Karyana Association. Atif Munir Sheikh said that a member of Lion Club has arranged donations of Rs 40 million from America, Australia and other EU countries.

He said that under a pilot project four houses have been completed and he would visit the same so that go-head could be given for the construction of remaining houses. “Each house will have two bedrooms, a kitchen and veranda”, he said and added that two filtration plants and community centre has also been proposed in this locality. Tariq said that we could also add a school for the education of children settled in it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022