PPP leader demands removal of Aitzaz from party

LAHORE: Acting President Pakistan People’s Party Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed has demanded removal of Aitzaz Ahsan from the Central Executive Committee of the party while suspending his basic membership.

He made this demand to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari during a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Wednesday. He said the party workers would lay siege to the houses of Imran Khan and Aitzaz Ahsan in Zaman Park Lahore.

According to him, Aitzaz Ahsan has become part of Imran Khan’s conspiracy to derail democracy in Pakistan. He has been defending Imran Khan’s fraudulent politics for a long time while opposing the leadership and policies of the People’s Party.

He said Aitzaz Ahsan supported Imran Khan’s political engineering by remaining silent when Imran Khan had arrested President Asif Ali Zardari and Ms. Faryal Talpur through NAB on false allegations. He kept mum at that time, he added.

According to him, the previous record of Aitzaz suggests that he was a part of political engineering against the PPP in every regime and he used politics only for making money and fulfilling personal interests. In 1977, he said, when the movement against Bhutto Shaheed started and PPP was in trouble due to political engineering, Aitzaz had left the party to join Asghar Khan’s Tahreek-e-Istaqlal. He had worked against the PPP for many years afterwards, he recalled.

In 2007 also, Rana Farooq added, Aitzaz became a part of another political engineering and opposed the politics of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto along with Nawaz Sharif and Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry. He also kept appearing as an advocate for Nawaz Sharif.

He said Aitzaz opposed the government of Asif Ali Zardari in 2008 along with Nawaz Sharif and forced President Zardari to restore Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry as Chief Justice of Pakistan. In 2012, Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had disqualified PPP Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, he added.

Rana Farooq posed a question to Aitzaz that where his ideology and animosity was when he was carrying out his election campaign on the slogan of “Benazir Bhutto Ka Sipahi, Nawaz Sharif Ka Bhai Aitzaz Ahsan”. Rana Farooq said his press conference was a representation of the party workers of PPP Punjab.

