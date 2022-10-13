IIUI organises conference on digital transformation

ISLAMABAD: Participants of the 7th International Applied Business Research Conference (IABRC) commenced at International Islamic University (IIU) agreed that initiatives to increase export, data driven governance and digital transformation are the keys to a bright future for the country.

The conference is organised by the Faculty of Management Sciences of IIUI. In the conference, policy makers, industrial experts and research scholars are participating to share thoughts and experiences on the themes of finance, technology management, entrepreneurship, management and marketing in the light of digital transformation and other contemporary advancements and needs of the field. A number of renowned personalities addressed the conference in the light of the theme.

Konstanatios Syriopuoulos and Dr Ahmed Rahman Songip were the keynote speakers who discussed new innovative ways of management in terms of organizational and digital transformation, credit spread and bonds.

CEO Imarat Group and Garana.com, Shafiq Akbar discussed real estate potential and digital transformation in Pakistan. He also opined that human resource and real estate are the aspects that can benefit Pakistan in progress that he said possible by making the investment as a part of economic activity.

