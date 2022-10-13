AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
Top US general suggests Russian strikes on civilians are war crimes

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2022 01:14am
BRUSSELS: The top US general on Wednesday condemned indiscriminate Russian missile strikes on Ukraine that killed civilians, suggesting they met the definition of war crimes under the international rules of war.

"Russia has deliberately struck civilian infrastructure with the purpose of harming civilians," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news briefing at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Russia targeting civilians ‘amounts to a war crime’: EU

"They have targeted the elderly, the women, and the children of Ukraine. Indiscriminate and deliberate attacks on civilian targets is a war crime in the international rules of war."

