10 killed, over 20 injured as bus catches fire on Karachi-Hyderabad Highway

At least 10 people were burnt to death after a bus caught fire on the Karachi-Hyderabad Super Highway near Nooriabad Police Station, Aaj News reported.

According to the police, the bus was carrying flood victims from Karachi to Dadu when it caught fire. The reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained.

20 killed in bus-oil tanker collision at Multan

The rescue teams and police personnel have reached the spot, and the dead bodies and the injured are being shifted to the hospital.

The rescue officials say that the condition of many people is critical and the death toll is expected to increase.

More to follow.