AGL 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.58%)
AVN 81.66 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (4.03%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.72%)
FCCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
GGL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.71%)
LOTCHEM 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.32%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.31%)
PAEL 17.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.83%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TREET 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.1%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WAVES 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,231 Increased By 33.1 (0.79%)
BR30 16,168 Decreased By -269.1 (-1.64%)
KSE100 42,065 Decreased By -90 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,597 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 11:07am
Follow us

US President Joe Biden said he doubted whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon as Ukraine pleaded for a rapid increase in western military aid to defend against missile strikes on its cities.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Diplomacy

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to continue his appeals for more military aid to Western leaders in Brussels on Wednesday as they meet for on the sidelines of a NATO defence meeting.

  • NATO told Moscow it would meet any attacks on allies’ critical infrastructure with a “united and determined response” and was monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces closely as the country was “losing on the battlefield” in Ukraine.

  • NATO members and allies meeting in Brussels on Wednesday are likely to focus on providing additional air defence systems to Ukraine, the US ambassador to NATO said.

  • The United States is speeding up the shipment of sophisticated NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine, the White House National Security Council spokesperson said.

  • Ukraine on Tuesday received the first of four IRIS-T air defence systems Germany promised to supply, a German defence ministry source said, confirming a report by Der Spiegel magazine.

  • The Group of Seven (G7) nations committed to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, adding in a statement after a leaders’ call that any use by Russia of nuclear weapons would bring severe consequences.

  • A Kremlin spokesman said US promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine.

  • European arms manufacturers have urged the European Union to help coordinate weapons procurement as they scramble to boost production to meet soaring demand for the war in Ukraine, after cutbacks in defence spending during decades of peace in Europe.

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow will not turn down a meeting between Putin and Biden at a forthcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it receives one.

Conflict

  • Russia’s defence ministry said it had hit “all designated targets” in Ukraine on Monday in what it called an attack on military, communications and energy infrastructure. Putin earlier blamed Ukraine for an attack on a bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea.

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of committing war crimes by deliberately targeting energy facilities to create “unbearable conditions for civilians”.

  • Ukraine urged civilians not to use domestic appliances like ovens and washing machines to save electricity as millions faced blackouts after the biggest Russian attack on its energy network since war broke out.

  • The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said on Tuesday more than 2,000 people had been left without power after Ukraine shelled an electricity substation in the town of Shebekino, on the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Economy

  • Zelenskiy called for the G7 to back a tough cap on Russian oil and gas exports, and again ruled out talks with Putin.

  • Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia’s economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with Putin’s military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery.

  • The current energy shock, especially in Europe, is not transitory, and the geopolitical realignment of energy supplies occurring in the wake of Russia’s war in Europe is both “broad and permanent”, the IMF said.

Quotes

  • “(Putin) thinks that if he scares the population, he can ask for concessions, but he is not scaring us. He is pissing us off,” said Viktoriya Moshkivski, 35, as she, her husband and their two sons waited for the air raid all-clear in Kyiv’s Zoloti Vorota underground station.

  • “We warn and hope that they realise the danger of uncontrolled escalation in Washington and other Western capitals,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

Crimea US president Joe Biden G7 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Viktoriya Moshkivski Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

PM Shehbaz departs for Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

Oil prices fall as dollar gains, US inflation data in spotlight

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

Dollar at 24-year peak to yen after US yields jump; sterling choppy

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Read more stories