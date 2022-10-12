US President Joe Biden said he doubted whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon as Ukraine pleaded for a rapid increase in western military aid to defend against missile strikes on its cities.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to continue his appeals for more military aid to Western leaders in Brussels on Wednesday as they meet for on the sidelines of a NATO defence meeting.

NATO told Moscow it would meet any attacks on allies’ critical infrastructure with a “united and determined response” and was monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces closely as the country was “losing on the battlefield” in Ukraine.

NATO members and allies meeting in Brussels on Wednesday are likely to focus on providing additional air defence systems to Ukraine, the US ambassador to NATO said.

The United States is speeding up the shipment of sophisticated NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine, the White House National Security Council spokesperson said.

Ukraine on Tuesday received the first of four IRIS-T air defence systems Germany promised to supply, a German defence ministry source said, confirming a report by Der Spiegel magazine.

The Group of Seven (G7) nations committed to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, adding in a statement after a leaders’ call that any use by Russia of nuclear weapons would bring severe consequences.

A Kremlin spokesman said US promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine.

European arms manufacturers have urged the European Union to help coordinate weapons procurement as they scramble to boost production to meet soaring demand for the war in Ukraine, after cutbacks in defence spending during decades of peace in Europe.