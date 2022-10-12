Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar along with a delegation on Tuesday left for the United States (US) to negotiate with the international lenders.

As per details, the delegation led Dar will hold negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

Pakistan has been demanding of the international lenders for new terms for Pakistan amid devastating floods in the country.

Debt rescheduling: ‘Won’t go to Paris Club,’ says Dar

Earlier, Ishaq Dar held a virtual meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief, Nathan Porter after taking charge of the finance ministry.

According to the handout released by Finance Ministry, the finance minister briefed IMF about the economic situation caused by the devastating floods in the country which affected infrastructure, crops and the livelihood of the people.