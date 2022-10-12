AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 80.80 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.93%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.67%)
FCCL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.4%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.73%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
PRL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.08 (-5.77%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
WAVES 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,243 Increased By 44.2 (1.05%)
BR30 16,326 Decreased By -111.7 (-0.68%)
KSE100 42,044 Decreased By -111.7 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,565 Decreased By -57.8 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

INP Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 09:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar along with a delegation on Tuesday left for the United States (US) to negotiate with the international lenders.

As per details, the delegation led Dar will hold negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

Pakistan has been demanding of the international lenders for new terms for Pakistan amid devastating floods in the country.

Debt rescheduling: ‘Won’t go to Paris Club,’ says Dar

Earlier, Ishaq Dar held a virtual meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief, Nathan Porter after taking charge of the finance ministry.

According to the handout released by Finance Ministry, the finance minister briefed IMF about the economic situation caused by the devastating floods in the country which affected infrastructure, crops and the livelihood of the people.

World Bank US IMF Ishaq Dar finance minister Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

Pakistan urgently needs debt relief: UN

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Spot coal bidding: Chinese firm wants revised mechanism

NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

Read more stories