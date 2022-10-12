SEZs chairman visits PCJCCI

LAHORE: S M Naveed, Chairman Special Economic Zones, Pakistan visited Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday. Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI congratulated him on such great success.

He said that SEZs are expanded over four provinces and special areas under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to boost industrial production. SEZs are believed to be critical for the particular sector as they have played a key role in the industrial development in many Asian economies.

He further added that we should focus on Cluster-based industrialization as it is the key factor in the progress of China. About 40 years ago China initiated to make segments and clusters to setup industries, by using reverse engineering new production norms were introduced to the markets which are; Mass production and Cost effectiveness.

S M Naveed, Chairman, Special Economic Zones shared his views by saying that my entire focus is to provide maximum support to all the projects. Pakistan agreed to provide gas, water, electricity and other facilities to factories in industrial parks. Pakistan is also providing

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President exchanged his views in his online address that there is a dire need to take notice of the resources and provide maximum support to the zone developers in order to succeed and achieve our targeted goal.

