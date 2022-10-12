AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SEZs chairman visits PCJCCI

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2022 07:20am
Follow us

LAHORE: S M Naveed, Chairman Special Economic Zones, Pakistan visited Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday. Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI congratulated him on such great success.

He said that SEZs are expanded over four provinces and special areas under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to boost industrial production. SEZs are believed to be critical for the particular sector as they have played a key role in the industrial development in many Asian economies.

He further added that we should focus on Cluster-based industrialization as it is the key factor in the progress of China. About 40 years ago China initiated to make segments and clusters to setup industries, by using reverse engineering new production norms were introduced to the markets which are; Mass production and Cost effectiveness.

S M Naveed, Chairman, Special Economic Zones shared his views by saying that my entire focus is to provide maximum support to all the projects. Pakistan agreed to provide gas, water, electricity and other facilities to factories in industrial parks. Pakistan is also providing

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President exchanged his views in his online address that there is a dire need to take notice of the resources and provide maximum support to the zone developers in order to succeed and achieve our targeted goal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPEC SEZs PCJCCI Moazzam Ghurki SEZs chairman S M Naveed

Comments

1000 characters

SEZs chairman visits PCJCCI

Inflation rate at 19.9pc: IMF projects 3.5pc growth for 2023

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Spot coal bidding: Chinese firm wants revised mechanism

NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

Read more stories