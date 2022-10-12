CFA Society Pakistan Message from Jameel Ahmad Governor State Bank of Pakistan

TEXT: On behalf of the State Bank of Pakistan, I would like to congratulate CFA Society Pakistan on its 20th Anniversary. SBP appreciates the contributions made by the CFA Society in raising market awareness, voicing market concerns and sharing regulator’s perspective with the market. Over the years, CFA Society Pakistan has also provided thought leadership in evolving areas such as Islamic Banking, Digitization of Financial Services, ESG, and Inclusive Finance, amongst others. These areas are strategically important for Pakistan’s socio-economic development. CFA Society has been providing an important platform through its conferences and events, to the market leaders, participants, and think tanks to come forward and develop a shared vision for the future of financial markets and investment industry landscape in Pakistan.

Efficient domestic financial markets are a key part of economic development and their importance in the context of current global financial conditions have become more prominent than ever. SBP and CFA Society share the aim of financial inclusion and developing domestic financial markets to facilitate mobilization of domestic private capital to key priority areas such as Infrastructure, Corporate Investments, SME and Climate focused Projects. State Bank of Pakistan looks forward to continuing engagement on key matters and applauds the CFA Society for two decades of valuable contributions.

