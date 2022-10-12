AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

CFA Society Pakistan Message from Jameel Ahmad Governor State Bank of Pakistan

Published 12 Oct, 2022 05:46am
Follow us

TEXT: On behalf of the State Bank of Pakistan, I would like to congratulate CFA Society Pakistan on its 20th Anniversary. SBP appreciates the contributions made by the CFA Society in raising market awareness, voicing market concerns and sharing regulator’s perspective with the market. Over the years, CFA Society Pakistan has also provided thought leadership in evolving areas such as Islamic Banking, Digitization of Financial Services, ESG, and Inclusive Finance, amongst others. These areas are strategically important for Pakistan’s socio-economic development. CFA Society has been providing an important platform through its conferences and events, to the market leaders, participants, and think tanks to come forward and develop a shared vision for the future of financial markets and investment industry landscape in Pakistan.

Efficient domestic financial markets are a key part of economic development and their importance in the context of current global financial conditions have become more prominent than ever. SBP and CFA Society share the aim of financial inclusion and developing domestic financial markets to facilitate mobilization of domestic private capital to key priority areas such as Infrastructure, Corporate Investments, SME and Climate focused Projects. State Bank of Pakistan looks forward to continuing engagement on key matters and applauds the CFA Society for two decades of valuable contributions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Jameel ahmad CFA

Comments

Comments are closed.

CFA Society Pakistan Message from Jameel Ahmad Governor State Bank of Pakistan

Q1 remittances fall over 6pc YoY

Inflation rate at 19.9pc: IMF projects 3.5pc growth for 2023

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

Imran Khan, 10 others booked in foreign funding case

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Biden re-evaluating US relationship with Saudis after OPEC decision

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

PTI’s protest drive: Rs410m made available to interior ministry

Read more stories