No group or militia will be allowed to take Centre hostage: Govt

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the government will not let any political party, gang or armed group to attack and take the Centre hostage at any cost.

The minister chaired an important meeting to review the law and order situation and strategy to stop the expected long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The participants of the meeting assured maintenance of the Constitution and law in any genre of threat to the Centre. The interior minister said that the provincial government has a responsibility to stop the illegal moves of “invading the Centre”.

He directed the administrations of the provinces and the independent regions of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to ensure compliance with the law.

“Any political party, gang or militia is not allowed to attack the Centre. We will not let any group and militia take the Centre hostage,” said Sanaullah.

Sanaullah said that the Centre and its units will proceed to stop such unconstitutional steps. A political party or group will not be permitted to paralyse the state by attacking the Centre.

“Pakistan is a responsible state and the government will not give permission for setting this kind of example. Chief secretaries’ must ensure to not let any government employee be part of the invasion on the Centre. It is the duty of the government employees to provide protection to the state against any genre of aggression.”

The interior minister said that the federal government has concerns over the participation of some government employees on the May 25 long march. Moreover, he said that required resources and contingents of law enforcers should be provided to the Centre.

