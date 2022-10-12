AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
Pakistan

Imran accused of using PM’s office for personal gains

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2022 05:46am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s “conspiracies against the State are just meant to protect his crimes”.

While addressing the media, she said Khan’s accusations of foreign intervention through a cypher are contradictory to his own views and various other statements.

The minister said Khan used the Office of the Prime Minister for his personal gains and compromised the country's prestige. She said the people of the country are aware of Khan's “fake personality” and they will not allow him to ruin the country's economy again.

The minister said President Arif Alvi has also declared Khan “a liar”, who got caught doing illegal foreign funding worth billions of rupees and propagated the conspiracy of foreign intervention through a cypher.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Arif Alvi Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb cypher

