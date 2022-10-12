Aitzaz making ‘mockery’ of judicial system: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Ahmed Khan on Tuesday took a strong exception to the remarks made by senior lawyer and leader Aitzaz Ahsan and asked him to prove his allegations in a court of law with regard to the acquittal of Sharifs in the corruption cases against them.

Speaking at a news conference, the Special Assistant said that he would also urge his party leadership to formally take up the matter with the PPP leadership, saying that Aitzaz has levelled serious allegations against the judiciary.

He asked Aitzaz to prove his allegations in a court of law instead of making such allegations through media statements, adding that Aitzaz has named Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa allegedly to be behind the acquittal of the Sharif family members.

He alleged that Aitzaz is making a “mockery” of the judicial system, demanding the judiciary to take notice of Aitzaz’s remarks.

“It’s very unfortunate that everyone comes and starts talking about the institutions. I ask Aitzaz Ahsan that if he has evidence, bring it to the court,” he further asked the PPP leader.

He maintained that the Sharif family got relief under the judicial procedure, adding that Aitzaz’s remarks show his “malice” and “hatred” for N-League.

He also criticised the previous PTI government, saying that everybody remembers that Imran Khan and his “cronies” including Shehzad Akbar through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made every effort to prove the Sharifs, guilty. “But they failed to produce any evidence against them,” he maintained. Furthermore, he added that “fabricated” cases were made against Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, and other party members during the PTI government.

To a question, Malik Ahmad said that he would urge his party leadership also to take up the matter with the PPP leadership which is an allied party in the federal government.

