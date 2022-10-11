Punjab home minister Hashim Dogar resigns

Punjab Home Minister Col (retd) Hashim Dogar resigned Tuesday from his post citing personal reasons.

“I feel regretful to inform you that I shall not be able to continue due to my personal commitments and some health issues. I was and will always be available to serve you and my party chairman for the time to come,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle while sharing his resignation letter.

Dogar said he will continue to serve as a loyal worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He was sworn in as the provincial interior minister of Punjab in August this year.