AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab home minister Hashim Dogar resigns

  • Says will continue to serve as a loyal worker of PTI
BR Web Desk Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 09:06pm
Follow us

Punjab Home Minister Col (retd) Hashim Dogar resigned Tuesday from his post citing personal reasons.

“I feel regretful to inform you that I shall not be able to continue due to my personal commitments and some health issues. I was and will always be available to serve you and my party chairman for the time to come,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle while sharing his resignation letter.

Dogar said he will continue to serve as a loyal worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He was sworn in as the provincial interior minister of Punjab in August this year.

Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab home minister Hashim Dogar resigns

13th straight gain: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Moody's downgrades ratings of five Pakistani banks; maintains negative outlook

Dar leaves for US to hold meetings with IMF, World Bank

ECP rejects govt's request to postpone by-polls

President Alvi says 'grossly misquoted' on issue of cypher

Remittances fall 12.3% in September 2022, amount to $2.4 billion

Uber discontinues ride-hailing services in 5 cities

Biden re-evaluating US relationship with Saudis after OPEC decision

IMF cuts China growth forecasts for 2022, 2023

Read more stories