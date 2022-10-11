AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
Japan finmin: US has shown understanding on Tokyo’s FX intervention

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 11:45am
TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday the United States has shown “a certain extent” of understanding about the currency market intervention Tokyo conducted last month.

Suzuki also told reporters he would explain Japan’s recent intervention to financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies when they gather this week in Washington.

Japan’s top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, later said authorities were always ready to take necessary steps against excess currency volatility, broadcaster TBS reported.

Japan ready to take ‘decisive’ steps on yen

Kanda was quoted as telling reporters that he could make a decision on currency intervention anywhere, including from an airplane.

