AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
AVN 78.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.49%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.92%)
EPCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.42%)
FCCL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
FLYNG 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
GGL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.17%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.98%)
MLCF 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.75%)
OGDC 77.14 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.02%)
PAEL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.05%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.41%)
TPL 8.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
TREET 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.56%)
WAVES 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.91%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By -67.1 (-1.58%)
BR30 16,416 Decreased By -284 (-1.7%)
KSE100 42,103 Decreased By -109 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,628 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.65%)
Oct 11, 2022
Australian shares gain as miners outweigh losses in energy stocks

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 11:22am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Australian shares rose on Tuesday, led by miners on the back of firmer commodity prices, while tech stocks followed their US peers lower and energy stocks fell after oil prices tumbled overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.3% to 6,687.6, as of 0022 GMT.

The benchmark closed 1.4% lower on Monday.

Miners were the top gainers with a rise of more than 1%, after iron ore prices jumped on Monday due to higher demand for the steelmaking ingredient in top steel producer China.

Australia’s biggest miners BHP group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rose between 1.1% and 1.6%.

Syrah Resources jumped 6.6% to its highest since Sept. 20 after the graphite explorer announced a restart of its operations at the Balama project in Mozambique, two weeks after being hit by interruptions.

Financials and gold stocks drag Australian shares lower

Healthcare stocks advanced as much as 0.9%, with biotechnology giant CSL Ltd rising 0.2%.

Technology stocks weakened 0.5% after the Nasdaq fell to its lowest since July 2020 as investors pulled out of chipmakers on US restrictions aimed at hobbling China’s semiconductor industry.

Energy stocks fell as much as 1.6% after oil prices sank nearly 2% overnight to snap a five-session gaining streak.

Woodside Energy and Santos dropped 1.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, retailer Baby Bunting Group fell more than 24% and was set to record its worst session ever after posting a steep decline in first-quarter margins.

Mirvac Group said its chief executive officer Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz and chair John Mulcahy would both retire.

Shares of the property company were down 1.3%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 0.4% to 10,959.78. Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.7% and the S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.1%.

Australian shares

