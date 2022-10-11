AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
AVN 78.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.49%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.92%)
EPCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.42%)
FCCL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
FLYNG 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
GGL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.17%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.98%)
MLCF 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.75%)
OGDC 77.14 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.02%)
PAEL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.05%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.41%)
TPL 8.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
TREET 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.56%)
WAVES 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.91%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By -67.1 (-1.58%)
BR30 16,416 Decreased By -284 (-1.7%)
KSE100 42,103 Decreased By -109 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,628 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan weather bureau says 90% chance of La Nina continuing into winter

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 11:21am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s weather bureau said on Tuesday there was a 90% chance the La Nina phenomenon will continue into the Northern Hemisphere winter.

La Nina brings unusually cool ocean temperatures to the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.

The chance of La Nina continuing through the winter is 60%, the weather bureau said.

Sydney smashes annual rainfall records

The Japan Metrological Agency said last month that it saw a 70% chance of La Nina continuing into the early winter.

Pacific Ocean Japan's weather bureau La Nina

Comments

1000 characters

Japan weather bureau says 90% chance of La Nina continuing into winter

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates against US dollar

Dar leaves for US to hold meetings with IMF, World Bank

Pakistan rejects Modi's remarks, says Indian PM oblivious of ground realities in IIOJK

PM Shehbaz to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow to attend CICA summit

Oil prices inch lower as dollar firms, China COVID worries dent demand

Govt getting $4bn as bonds take battering after floods: SBP

Pakistan among countries urgently need debt relief: UN

World Bank, IMF see rising risks of global recession

Five export sectors: ECC approves continuation of regionally competitive power tariff

PM terms Thar power project ‘game-changer’

Read more stories