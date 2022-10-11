AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
AVN 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.92%)
EPCL 59.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FCCL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
FLYNG 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
GGL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.17%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.98%)
MLCF 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.75%)
OGDC 77.14 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.02%)
PAEL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.05%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TPL 8.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
TREET 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.77%)
WAVES 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.91%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By -67.6 (-1.59%)
BR30 16,416 Decreased By -283.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 42,097 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,627 Decreased By -262.3 (-1.65%)
Gold falls for fifth day as Treasury yields, dollar spike

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 11:16am
Follow us

Gold prices extended their falls to a fifth session on Tuesday, pressured by gains in the US dollar and Treasury yields, while caution also set in ahead of inflation data due later this week.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,664.92 per ounce, as of 0347 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Oct. 3 earlier in the session. US gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,673.00 per ounce.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were just shy of 4%, while the dollar index rose 0.3%, making the greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“It’s a technical level for bond yields and they’re dragging the dollar higher and weighing on gold prices,” said City Index analyst Matt Simpson, adding that signals of a global recession from the International Monetary Fund were also driving safe-haven flows into the dollar.

“Gold is now stuck in the $1,658 to $1,676 range,” said Simpson.

Gold prices see big leap

After stronger-than-expected US labour data, market focus is now on Thursday’s inflation reading, which is expected to remain stubbornly high and reinforce the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rhetoric.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, rising interest rates reduce the non-yielding metal’s appeal.

If the US economy, which is still quite resilient, starts softening, gold could see interest, but there have to be definitive signs that the Fed is willing to take its foot off the rate-hike pedal and inflation tapering, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Spot silver fell 1% to $19.46 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.5% to $894.00 and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,182.94.

Gold Prices US 10 year Treasury yields Spot gold bullion

