Marriott Hotel set to welcome Michelin-Star Chef Philippe Keller

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Marriott Hotel will be hosting Michelin-Star Consultant Chef Philippe Keller from the land of art and gastronomy, France, during the third week of October.

Chef Philippe Keller is renowned for his inventive, flavour and texture-driven cooking. He brings along his passion for innovation and creativity from his ten-year experience of working in Michelin Star kitchens under six renowned 3-Star Michelin Chefs: Daniel Boulud, Pierre Gagnaire, Marc Veyrat, Jean Michel Lorain, Laurent & Jacques Pourcel, and Philippe Bohrer in New York City, London, Bangkok, and all over France.

Chef Philippe will showcase his passion for diverse flavour combinations by serving a five-course set menu dinner for the connoisseurs of fine European cuisine, at Jason’s Steak House, from 19th – 23rd October 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022