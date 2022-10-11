AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
Cotton spot rate unchanged amid listless business

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Published 11 Oct, 2022 07:22am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,800 per maund. The price of Polyester Fiber was decreased by Rs 3 per kg and was available at Rs 302 per kg.

