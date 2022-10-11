AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
European shares subdued

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 05:54am
LONDON: European shares edged lower on Monday as investors stayed cautious ahead of major corporate earnings this week, with nerves around rising interest rates and escalating geopolitical tensions also weighing on sentiment.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index was briefly in positive territory before closing down 0.4% and extending losses to a fourth straight session.

Geopolitical concerns festered on Monday after Russia launched its most widespread air strikes since the start of the Ukraine war, in what President Vladimir Putin called revenge for the explosion on the Crimea bridge.

The STOXX 600 has fallen more than 3% in the past four sessions on concerns about aggressive monetary policy tightening by central banks hampering economic growth, with data on Friday showing strong US jobs growth dousing hopes of a pivot by the Federal Reserve anytime soon.

