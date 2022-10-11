Senate body looks into appointment of CAA chief

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation examined the appointment of the director general of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and expressed displeasure over assigning of the task to an unqualified officer.

The meeting was presided over by Senator Hidayatullah at which members were briefed on various issues that are currently being faced by the aviation sector.

The committee was further told that the post of the DG CAA was advertised in accordance with the guidelines of the IHC. The scrutiny committee interviewed 118 candidates but none of them was found suitable.

The committee showed concern regarding the eligibility criteria and stressed the need to address the matter at the earliest.

The committee also enquired reasons for the position not being re-advertised. The ministry informed the committee that this was a hard area appointment and was conducted via the Establishment Division. It asserted that the competence and honesty of the officer could not be challenged. Details of all appointments made during his tenure will be shared with the committee.

The committee was informed that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cannot operate with more than 75 percent of the total aircraft capacity as the Chinese government has imposed capacity limitation.

Discussing exorbitant PIA fares on the China route, the committee was informed that the main reason for this was negligible passenger demand.

The capacity restriction has also been imposed on Pakistan by the Chinese government, according to which, PIA cannot operate with more than 75 percent of the total aircraft capacity. Increased fuel prices and currency depreciation are other factors that have contributed to this state of affairs.

The committee was informed that PIA has given seven of its landing slots at London’s Heathrow Airport at the profit margin of 75 percent on both UK and EU routes and 25 percent for other airlines, respectively.

Two foreign airlines have received seven of PIA’s slots at London Heathrow Airport, a major international airport in London, England.

The PIA has temporarily leased most of its slots to Turkish Airlines and Kuwait Airways. The carrier is believed to have offloaded six slots to Turkish Airlines and one to Kuwait Airways on six-month sub-leases expiring on March 25th, 2023.

The Senate Committee was informed that all modalities would be worked out correspondingly. Currently, on the UK and Europe routes, PIA would have 3/4th share whereas other airlines 1/4th.

On the issue of pilot licenses, the European Union and British authorities had banned all Pakistani airlines, including PIA. Despite two and a half years, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has not been able to satisfy European and British authorities.

Regarding the matter of negligence of PIA staff towards passengers, the Committee was informed that action had been taken according to local labour laws. Both employees have been suspended and have been advised to report to Town Office Dubai. The country manager has been directed to evaluate their retention or otherwise.

The committee was of the view that the issue is of grave concern and must be addressed accordingly. Gross violation of public need, cannot be tolerated.

While discussing the development of General Aviation space at Jinnah International and Islamabad International Airports, the committee asserted that the PIA must review the Lahore Airport Model. The PIA assured the committee that all out efforts will be made in this regard and that a detailed feasibility report along with costs will be shared with the committee.

Members of the Committee who attended the meeting were Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, and Senator Afnan Ullah Khan.

Movers of motions and petitions present were Senator Azam Khan Swati, Senator Bharamand Khan Tangi, and Senator Naseeb Ullah Bazai along with senior officers from the Ministry of Aviation.

