NA urged to discuss KP’s law and order situation

Naveed Butt Published 11 Oct, 2022 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that there is a need for a comprehensive discussion in the National Assembly on the “worst law and order situation emerging in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the negligence of the provincial government”.

The minister said this while speaking on a point of order on the floor of the National Assembly. He said that he would suggest that the house discuss the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has emerged in recent days.

He said that it was the prime responsibility of the provincial government to maintain the law and order situation in the province, but regretted that the provincial government was busy in obeying the whims and desires of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

He alleged that the PTI chief was misusing the resources of the KP government for political gain.

He also strongly condemned the KP police for the brutal action against the protesting teachers in Peshawar, outside the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building.

Federal Minister MianJaved Latif said that corruption was at its peak in KP, adding that the law and order situation in the province was also in the worst situation.

Earlier, Mohsin Dawar condemned the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government for imposing a ban on holding demonstrations and rallies across the province.

While speaking on the floor of the House, he said that the people of KP were protesting against the worsening law and order situation but the media was not giving them the due coverage.

He also condemned the opening of fire on a school van in Swat, on Monday, in which a student was injured. He recalled the same terror incident also happened at Dir.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, Noor Alam Khan, also supported Dawar and strongly condemned the baton charge of protesting teachers in Peshawar, who were demanding an increase in salaries and up gradation of their respective grades.

He urged National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to constitute a committee for resolving the issues of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa teachers. He stressed resolving issues of teachers through negotiations.

