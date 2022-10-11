AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
KATI felicitates Tessori on being sworn in as governor

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: The patron-in-chief of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), SM Muneer, and its president, Faraz-ur-Rehman, have congratulated Kamran Khan Tessori on taking the oath as the 34th governor of Sindh.

Mr Muneer said that Mr Tessori belongs to a business family of Karachi and is himself a well-known business personality. His father is a dynamic businessman who has also been associated with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

He said that Mr Tessori keeps an eye on the problems of Sindh, especially those of Karachi. He expressed the hope that the new governor will play the role of a bridge between the federation and the province.

While congratulating Mr Tessori on becoming the governor of Sindh, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the latter is not only a successful businessman but also a successful politician.

“He is aware of the problems faced by the people of Karachi and the business community has always demanded that people who understand the grass-root problems be appointed to important government positions,” he said.

Mr Rehman hoped that as the governor of Sindh, Mr Tessori will take great steps for the economic stability of the province. He added that the business community will continue to extend all possible support to the new governor.

