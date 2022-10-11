AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
Audio leaks have exposed Imran’s real face: minister

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2022 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said that the recent audio leaks have exposed the “real face” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to the media, he warned Imran to stop making irresponsible statements or stern action will be taken against him for hatching conspiracies against the state.

He said that Imran who announced “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (prison movement) would not be able to stay in prison.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had made so many sacrifices for protecting the interests of the state and it would never allow Imran to cause any harm or to destabilise the country.

He said the prosperous Pakistan of 2017 was turned into an economically instable country by Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan misused his position and power to destabilise the country economically.

He said Nawaz Sharif regained power with the support of the people of Pakistan whenever ousted through conspiracies.

These conspiracies to oust Nawaz Sharif from power were in fact against Pakistan to stop it from making rapid development.

“As a nation, we were ashamed that Nawaz was repeatedly ousted from power through conspiracies but he remained steadfast and never spoke against the interests of the state,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

