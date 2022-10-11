PQGTL, Mentor Health ink MoU

KARACHI: The Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL) and Mentor Health held a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ceremony with an aim to transform the healthcare and wellness experience of masses through digitally integrated services.

Saqib Zeeshan (Deputy CEO, PQGTL) and Yusuf Ansari (GM Corporate Business Solutions & ADC, Mentor Health) signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials of both companies.

While expressing his views at the signing ceremony, Saqib Zeeshan said, “We are delighted to partner with Mentor Health with a mutual aim of transforming the existing healthcare and wellness landscape which has immense room for innovation. I believe that these kind of partnerships will be instrumental to not only bring the positive change but help transform the way health solutions are obtained which eventually offers a simplified customer journey, help save lot of time, boost accuracy and more efficiency.”

Yusuf Ansari while sharing his views stated that, “Mentor Health works in the Health tech space has revealed that the specific Human Centered Design methods are extremely effective in uncovering the unmet needs of our client’s customers. When we balance these needs against our client’s business ambitions and constraints, we have found that several emerging technology and product categories are capable of delivering very promising new engagement models that will enable insurers to dramatically recast their relationships with their clients to the advantage of both parties. I am sure, this partnership will work on many innovative models and the real goal of both organizations is to add value in customers’ lives.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022