AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 falls as bonds selloff, geopolitical tensions weigh

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 09:25pm
Follow us

UK’s blue-chip stock index fell for a fourth straight session on Monday, tracking a slide in global markets, while yields shot up across the range of British debt maturities despite a raft of announcements by the finance minister and the Bank of England.

The FTSE 100 index slipped 0.5% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index dropped 1.3% to touch one-week lows, extending Friday’s losses, also coming under pressure as strong U.S. jobs data doused hopes the Federal Reserve would temper rate hikes.

Energy stocks slid 1%, tracking crude prices as investors weighed potentially tight supply against economic storm clouds that could foreshadow a global recession and erosion of fuel demand.

British government bond prices tumbled in a sign that investors are yet to be convinced by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s drive to shore up fiscal credibility, which included bringing forward his new fiscal plan to Oct. 31.

“We’ve seen sell off in UK gilts once again,” Daniela Hathorn, market analyst at Capital.com, said.

“The likelihood of the Bank of England to deliver an emergency rate hike before November 3 is picking up.”

The Bank of England also moved to ease concerns about the expiry of its emergency programme at the end of this week to calm turmoil in the government bond market, including a doubling of the maximum size of its planned debt buy-back on Monday.

Weighing on global markets, massive explosions shook the Ukrainian capital and other cities in apparent revenge strikes by Russia after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

British power companies Centrica and Drax fell 2.7% and 4.9% respectively after the Financial Times reported the UK government was pressing ahead with plans to cap revenues of renewable electricity generators.

“Our view is that such a cap would be punitive for the sector and may distort investment incentives,” Jefferies analysts said.

DS Smith jumped 12.1% after the cardboard maker forecast overall annual performance ahead of its expectations, helped by strong revenue growth and cost cuts.

FTSE 100 London FTSE 100 UK’s main stock indexes FTSE 250 midcap index

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 falls as bonds selloff, geopolitical tensions weigh

Monetary policy: SBP maintains status quo, keeps key interest rate unchanged at 15%

MQM-P's Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh governor

12th successive gain: Rupee settles under 218 against US dollar

Pakistan's economic growth to decline to 2% amid flash floods: SBP

JPMorgan CEO Dimon warns of recession in 6 to 9 months

Banking crisis breakthroughs win Nobel economics prize for Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig

ACE team fails to arrest Interior Minister Sanaullah

World Bank's Malpass, IMF's Georgieva see rising risks of global recession

Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

Students protest in Swat after school bus attack

Read more stories