AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Banking crisis breakthroughs win Nobel economics prize for Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig

Reuters Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 09:08pm
Follow us

STOCKHOLM: A trio of U.S. economists including former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke won this year's Nobel Economics Prize on Monday for laying the foundation of how world powers now tackle global crises like the recent pandemic or the Great Recession of 2008.

The trio, who also include Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, won for their research on how regulating banks and propping up failing lenders with public cash can stave off an even deeper economic crisis, such as the Great Depression of the 1930s.

"The actions taken by central banks and financial regulators around the world in confronting two recent major crises – the Great Recession and the economic downturn that was generated by the COVID-19 pandemic – were in large part motivated by the laureates’ research," the Swedish Academy said in announcing this year's prize winners.

Governments around the world bailed out banks in 2008 and 2009, generating a torrent of criticism as ordinary consumers suffered with many losing their homes even as banks, a key culprit of the crisis, were saved.

But society on the whole benefited and the bailouts, even if morally questionable to some, likely prevented more pain, the laureates' research suggests.

"Even though these bailouts have problems, ... they could actually be good for society," Diamond, a University of Chicago professor, told a news conference with the Swedish Academy, arguing that preventing the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers would have made the crisis less severe.

"It probably would have been better if Lehman Brothers had not collapsed unexpectedly," Diamond said. "Had they found a way I think the world would have had less of a severe crisis."

‘Outstanding courage’: rights watchdogs hailed after Nobel peace win

Ironically Bernanke was the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve at the time of Lehman's collapse in 2008, which became one of the main catalysts of the world's biggest financial turmoil since the 1930s.

Bernanke, now a fellow at the Brooking Institution, argued at the time that there was no legal way to save Lehman so the next best thing was to let it fail and use the government's financial resources to prevent wider systemic failures.

Part of that response, including ultra low interest rates and massive central bank asset buys are being reversed now as inflation is at its highest level in around a half a century in many parts of the world.

The trio's work also has implications for the current economic turmoil as raising interest rates at a record pace to fight inflation amplifies recession risks that will inevitably challenge the financial sector.

"Some households and some firms are already weakened," Gernot Doppelhofer, professor at the economics department of the Norwegian School of Economics, said.

"This research shows how the finance system can amplify shocks and how it's important to try to stabilise the economy while also ensuring the stability of the financial system," he added.

Bank runs

"What Bernanke did was to show that banks played a central role in turning relatively small recessions into the depression in the 30s, and that was the worst economic crisis that the world has seen ever since," John Hassler, professor of economics and a member of the Nobel Prize for Economics committee, said.

Bank runs can easily become self-fulfilling leading to the collapse of an institution and putting the entire financial sector at risk.

Four Nobel Peace laureates who were in jail when they won

Dybvig, a professor at Washington University in St. Louis, and Diamond argued that banks taking short-term deposit and lending this cash out in the long term is the most efficient way for the financial sector to operate.

But such an arrangement also made them prone to runs. Risks would then be reduced via "delegated monitoring" where banks act as intermediaries between savers and borrowers.

This spreads risks and ensures efficiency as banks are better suited to assess creditworthiness and monitor the use of funds, the Academy said.

The three economists will receive an equal share of the 10 million Swedish crown ($885,000) prize money.

They join such luminaries as Paul Krugman and Milton Friedman, previous winners of the prize.

The majority of previous laureates have been from the United States.

The economics prize is not one of the original five awards created in the 1895 will of industrialist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel.

It was established by Sweden's central bank and first awarded in 1969, its full and formal name being the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

A separate Factbox lists all this year's winners of the Nobel prizes.

US Federal Reserve Nobel Peace Prize banking Nobel Prize

Comments

1000 characters

Banking crisis breakthroughs win Nobel economics prize for Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig

Monetary policy: SBP maintains status quo, keeps key interest rate unchanged at 15%

MQM-P's Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh governor

12th successive gain: Rupee settles under 218 against US dollar

Pakistan's economic growth to decline to 2% amid flash floods: SBP

JPMorgan CEO Dimon warns of recession in 6 to 9 months

ACE team fails to arrest Interior Minister Sanaullah

World Bank's Malpass, IMF's Georgieva see rising risks of global recession

Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

Students protest in Swat after school bus attack

Read more stories