AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Copper up, but demand prospects weigh on sentiment

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 04:50pm
LONDON: Copper prices rose on Monday but poor demand prospects, particularly in top consumer China, expectations of further U.S. interest rate rises, a stronger dollar and rising inventories weighed on sentiment.

Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses at 143,775 tonnes on Friday are up 40% since Sept. 15.

However worries about copper availability in the LME system have resurfaced because of a rise in cancelled warrants – metal earmarked for delivery - to 8.4% of total stocks from 4.8% on Thursday.

This, traders say, is behind the higher copper price on the London Metal Exchange (LME), which at 0950 GMT was up 1.4% at $7,561 a tonne.

China has been actively trying to stimulate the economy, but economic data still show growth slowing. Surveys of purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector also show a faster contraction than expected.

“Manufacturing in China is a leading indicator of metal demand,” a metals trader said. “U.S. jobs data on Friday seems to have made the case for higher interest rates.”

The September U.S. employment report showed a gain of more than a quarter of a million jobs, a drop in the unemployment rate, and continued healthy wage growth.

Copper pressured by crumbling demand

Traders boosted bets on the Federal Reserve hiking benchmark rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time at its Nov. 1-2 meeting. This has pushed the dollar index up towards the 20-year highs seen last month.

A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, which would weigh on demand.

Elsewhere, lead prices were supported by sliding LME stocks, which at 31,275 tonnes are at their lowest since 2007, and smelter closures in Europe.

Concerns about LME lead stocks were reinforced by large holdings of warrants and cash contracts. This has created a hefty premium for the cash over the three-month contract.

Three-month lead was down 1.1% at $2,048, aluminium fell 0.8% to $2,280, zinc was little changed at $2,991, tin gained 2.7% to $19,950 and nickel ceded 0.2% to $22,445 a tonne.

