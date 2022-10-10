Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced Monday to approach the court in order to establish the authenticity of leaked audios.

In a tweet, the PTI chairman said that audio leaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the Prime Minister’s Office and Prime Minister’s House.

“As PM, the secure line at my residence was also bugged,” he wrote. “We intend to go to court to establish the authenticity of leaks and then form JIT to investigate which intelligence agency is responsible for bugging and who is leaking out the audios many of which are edited or doctored.”

He termed the matter critical “because sensitive security issues have been illegally recorded and subsequently hacked, implying that confidentiality of Pakistan's national security has been exposed globally.”

Audio leaks saga: Imran purportedly talks about 'purchasing 5 MNAs'

The tweet comes after four purported audios, allegedly containing Imran’s conversations with party members, leaked over the past few weeks.

In the latest audio that leaked on Friday, the former PM can be purportedly heard talking about horse trading.

In the conversation, which appears to have taken place before a vote of no-confidence ousted Imran as prime minister in April, the voice says “I am buying five MNAs”.

Second 'Imran' audio leak: another purported discussion on cipher strategy

The conversation begins with Imran allegedly telling the participants of the call: “You are mistaken that the number game is complete. This number is not like that. Don’t think it is over because 48 hours is a long time.”

Another audio that surfaced on the same day allegedly reveals Imran talking about ways to further capitalise on the diplomatic cipher.

In a purported conversation with Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar, the voice, believed to be of Imran, maintains that public pressure has started to build over the cipher and that it needs to be ratcheted up further.

“We have to get the pressure so high so that anyone going for the vote [of no confidence] on Sunday (April 9) would think twice and be branded for life if they vote [in favour of the no-confidence motion,]” the voice appears to be of Imran Khan can be heard as saying.

In the audio, he also purportedly asks his party leaders to “spoon-feed” ideas to the public in order to develop sentiments against the then-opposition.