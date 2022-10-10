AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

  • Says sensitive security issues have been illegally recorded and subsequently hacked
BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 05:09pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced Monday to approach the court in order to establish the authenticity of leaked audios.

In a tweet, the PTI chairman said that audio leaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the Prime Minister’s Office and Prime Minister’s House.

“As PM, the secure line at my residence was also bugged,” he wrote. “We intend to go to court to establish the authenticity of leaks and then form JIT to investigate which intelligence agency is responsible for bugging and who is leaking out the audios many of which are edited or doctored.”

He termed the matter critical “because sensitive security issues have been illegally recorded and subsequently hacked, implying that confidentiality of Pakistan's national security has been exposed globally.”

Audio leaks saga: Imran purportedly talks about 'purchasing 5 MNAs'

The tweet comes after four purported audios, allegedly containing Imran’s conversations with party members, leaked over the past few weeks.

In the latest audio that leaked on Friday, the former PM can be purportedly heard talking about horse trading.

In the conversation, which appears to have taken place before a vote of no-confidence ousted Imran as prime minister in April, the voice says “I am buying five MNAs”.

Second 'Imran' audio leak: another purported discussion on cipher strategy

The conversation begins with Imran allegedly telling the participants of the call: “You are mistaken that the number game is complete. This number is not like that. Don’t think it is over because 48 hours is a long time.”

Another audio that surfaced on the same day allegedly reveals Imran talking about ways to further capitalise on the diplomatic cipher.

In a purported conversation with Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar, the voice, believed to be of Imran, maintains that public pressure has started to build over the cipher and that it needs to be ratcheted up further.

“We have to get the pressure so high so that anyone going for the vote [of no confidence] on Sunday (April 9) would think twice and be branded for life if they vote [in favour of the no-confidence motion,]” the voice appears to be of Imran Khan can be heard as saying.

In the audio, he also purportedly asks his party leaders to “spoon-feed” ideas to the public in order to develop sentiments against the then-opposition.

Imran Khan Anti Corruption Establishment audio leak audio leaks

Comments

1000 characters

Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

12th successive gain: Rupee settles under 218 against US dollar

Pakistan's economic growth to decline to 2% amid flash floods: SBP

ACE team fails to arrest Interior Minister Sanaullah

PM Shehbaz stresses need to use Thar coal in all coal-based power plants

PM Shehbaz given vice-chairmanship of UN climate conference

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

Oil falls as China demand concerns fuel recession fears

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

Missile strikes on 'many cities' of Ukraine: Kyiv

Read more stories