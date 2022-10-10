PM Shehbaz given vice-chairmanship of UN climate conference

The 27th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-27) has announced to give its vice presidency to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Being an effective voice on climate change, Prime Minister Shehbaz has been entrusted to Co-Chair the 27th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP-27) along with Egyptian President and Norwegian Prime Minister," PM's Office tweeted on Monday.

The PM has received this honour out of 195 UN member states for voicing climate change issues and the necessity of action at global and regional forums.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has also invited Shehbaz to jointly chair COP-27 meeting.

The conference is being held in Egypt’s Sharm-el-Sheikh from November 6-8. Conference will be attended by world leaders, think tanks, heads of governments and international financial institutions.

During his interaction with world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, the PM had stressed the need for global collective action to deal with climate change.

PM Shehbaz took to Twitter and stated that the crux of his speech at the UNGA was to warn the world of the threat posed by climate change to humanity.

He stated that the climate-induced calamity Pakistan is facing today will not stay in Pakistan if urgent action is not taken.

“The global response should not be guided by cameras but empathy and concern for humankind,” he emphasized.

The PM further said that he also stated Pakistan’s position on issues critical to our foreign policy and "made it clear to the world that Pakistan desires peaceful and good neighbourly relations with India".