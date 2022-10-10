AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz given vice-chairmanship of UN climate conference

  • Vice presidency given to him for voicing climate change issues and the necessity of action at global and regional forums
BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 05:10pm
Follow us

The 27th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-27) has announced to give its vice presidency to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Being an effective voice on climate change, Prime Minister Shehbaz has been entrusted to Co-Chair the 27th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP-27) along with Egyptian President and Norwegian Prime Minister," PM's Office tweeted on Monday.

The PM has received this honour out of 195 UN member states for voicing climate change issues and the necessity of action at global and regional forums.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has also invited Shehbaz to jointly chair COP-27 meeting.

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

The conference is being held in Egypt’s Sharm-el-Sheikh from November 6-8. Conference will be attended by world leaders, think tanks, heads of governments and international financial institutions.

During his interaction with world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, the PM had stressed the need for global collective action to deal with climate change.

PM Shehbaz took to Twitter and stated that the crux of his speech at the UNGA was to warn the world of the threat posed by climate change to humanity.

SCO must tackle climate change menace: PM Shehbaz

He stated that the climate-induced calamity Pakistan is facing today will not stay in Pakistan if urgent action is not taken.

“The global response should not be guided by cameras but empathy and concern for humankind,” he emphasized.

The PM further said that he also stated Pakistan’s position on issues critical to our foreign policy and "made it clear to the world that Pakistan desires peaceful and good neighbourly relations with India".

Shehbaz Sharif Climate Change Conference of Parties

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz given vice-chairmanship of UN climate conference

12th successive gain: Rupee settles under 218 against US dollar

Pakistan's economic growth to decline to 2% amid flash floods: SBP

ACE team fails to arrest Interior Minister Sanaullah

Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

PM Shehbaz stresses need to use Thar coal in all coal-based power plants

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

Oil falls as China demand concerns fuel recession fears

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

Missile strikes on 'many cities' of Ukraine: Kyiv

Read more stories