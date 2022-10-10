AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
ANL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.25%)
EPCL 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
FCCL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
GGL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
KEL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.88 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.52%)
MLCF 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 76.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.04%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TPL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TPLP 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 151.15 Increased By ▲ 6.65 (4.6%)
UNITY 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.62%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 16,601 Increased By 195.1 (1.19%)
KSE100 42,172 Increased By 65 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,899 Increased By 29.4 (0.19%)
Moscow stock exchange down nearly 12% at opening

AFP Published 10 Oct, 2022 01:30pm
MOSCOW: The Moscow stock exchange plunged nearly 12 percent in early trading on Monday following multiple strikes on Ukrainian cities and a weekend explosion that partially destroyed the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia.

The benchmark ruble-denominated MOEX index dropped 11.9 percent to 1,780.39 points at 0703 GMT, briefly falling below the 1,800 mark for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

The dollar-denominated RTS index slumped by 13 percent to 909.26 points.

The sharp movements came as Russia was unleashing widespread missile attacks across Ukraine on Monday, after the partial destruction of the bridge linking Russia and the Crimea peninsula the Kremlin annexed in 2014.

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukraine of being behind the deadly explosion, which damaged the bridge, and reprisals were expected due to the symbolic importance of the infrastructure.

Europe shares drop as strong U.S. jobs data fans rate hike fears

The ruble, which had been recovering for several months, was also trading lower on Monday against the dollar and the euro.

One dollar was being traded for around 62.9 rubles at 1050 GMT.

