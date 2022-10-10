AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
ANL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 80.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.34%)
BOP 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.36%)
EPCL 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
FCCL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GTECH 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.63%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.86 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.46%)
MLCF 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 76.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
PAEL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TPL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TPLP 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 151.30 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (4.71%)
UNITY 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.62%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 16,595 Increased By 189.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 42,178 Increased By 70.9 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,893 Increased By 23.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand flat in early trade

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 01:10pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was flat in early trade on Monday, as it mirrored the US dollar’s moves versus major currencies. At 0646 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1450 against the dollar, 0.03% stronger than its previous close.

The US dollar index was up 0.018% at 112.83, off lows around 110 last week and creeping back toward last month’s 20-year high of 114.78.

“The pair thus looks set to test its September highs around 18.2200 in the coming days, a break of which would open the door for a continued uptrend towards 18.5000 and potentially beyond,” economists at ETM Analytics said.

South African rand weakens ahead of US jobs data

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 10.650%.

South Africa’s rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand flat in early trade

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

ECC likely to approve minimum support price of wheat on Monday

Judges should be held accountable for 'injustices': Nawaz Sharif

Oil falls as investors take profit amid China demand concerns

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall

President Alvi approves MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor

Emergency operations in flood-hit areas: World Bank says allocating $2bn from existing financed projects

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Read more stories