Oct 10, 2022
Turkish unemployment rate falls to 9.6% in August

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 01:06pm
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points month-on-month to 9.6% in August, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation fell to 19.8%, data showed on Monday.

The labour under-utilisation measure, which stood at 22.4% in July, has been on a falling trend since peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures.

The unemployment rate for July was revised to 10.0% from an initial 10.1%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

UAE’s push to attract talent to get boost with new unemployment insurance

The labour force participation rate in August rose 0.4 percentage points from a month earlier to 53.0%.

Turkey’s Turkey’s unemployment

