Turkish unemployment rate falls to 9.6% in August

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points month-on-month to 9.6% in August, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation fell to 19.8%, data showed on Monday.

The labour under-utilisation measure, which stood at 22.4% in July, has been on a falling trend since peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures.

The unemployment rate for July was revised to 10.0% from an initial 10.1%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

The labour force participation rate in August rose 0.4 percentage points from a month earlier to 53.0%.