AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
ANL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 80.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
BOP 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.36%)
EPCL 59.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FCCL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.4%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
OGDC 76.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.86%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TPLP 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 151.30 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (4.71%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
WTL 1.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,248 Increased By 3.9 (0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Increased By 169.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 42,184 Increased By 76.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,896 Increased By 26.9 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

AFP Published 10 Oct, 2022 11:39am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KARACHI: New Zealand will tour Pakistan twice from late December, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday, more than a year after abandoning a series there over security concerns.

Pakistan authorities fumed after New Zealand abruptly withdrew from their first tour of the country in nearly two decades, minutes before the start of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi in September last year.

Monday’s announcement follows visits by Australia and England in recent months, part of Pakistan’s efforts to revive international cricket in the country after it was suspended following terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team in 2009.

“New Zealand is one of the high-performing sides and will provide opportunities to our youngsters to continue to watch and follow their favourite players in action,” said PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan.

England completed their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years earlier this month, playing seven Twenty20 internationals, and will return in December to play three Tests.

Skipper Azam steers Pakistan to T20 tri-series win over New Zealand

New Zealand will play two Tests and three ODIs from December 27 to January 15, before returning for five T20Is and five ODIs in April-May.

“The recent tours from Australia and England have left us in no doubt regarding the quality of the Pakistan side across all formats and the extent of the challenge that awaits us,” said David White, New Zealand Cricket chief executive.

New Zealand tours of Pakistan:

27-31 Dec - 1st Test, Karachi

4-8 Jan - 2nd Test, Multan

11 Jan - 1st ODI, Karachi

13 Jan - 2nd ODI, Karachi

15 Jan - 3rd ODI, Karachi

Second leg:

13 April - 1st T20I, Karachi

15 Apr - 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Apr - 3rd T20I, Karachi

19 Apr - 4th T20I, Karachi

23 Apr - 5th T20I, Lahore

26 Apr - 1st ODI, Lahore

28 Apr - 2nd ODI, Lahore

1 May - 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

4 May - 4th ODI, Rawalpindi

7 May - 5th ODI, Rawalpindi

Pakistan New Zealand David White New Zealand two Tests PAKISTAN PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan. NEW ZEALAND TOUR OF PAKISTAN

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

ECC likely to approve minimum support price of wheat on Monday

Judges should be held accountable for 'injustices': Nawaz Sharif

Oil falls as investors take profit amid China demand concerns

Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall

President Alvi approves MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor

Emergency operations in flood-hit areas: World Bank says allocating $2bn from existing financed projects

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Read more stories