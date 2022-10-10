CBOT soybeans may extend gains into $14.02-1/2 to $14.11-1/4 range

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may extend its gains into a range of $14.02-1/2 to $14.11-1/4 per bushel, as it has broken a resistance at $13.88-1/4.

The strong rise triggered by the support at $13.50-3/4 suggests a completion of the wave 3 from $14.88-3/4.

The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave 4, which has travelled above a resistance at $13.88-1/4.

The next resistance is at $14.02-1/2, a break above which could lead to a gain to $14.11-1/4 to $14.25-3/4 range.

Support is at $13.76-3/4, a break below which may indicate the completion of the wave 4.

CBOT soybeans may fall towards $13.27-3/4

A bearish target zone of $13.50-3/4 to $13.65 will be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, there was a false break below $13.60-3/4.

The contract is testing a resistance at $13.95-3/4, a break above which may open the way towards $14.38-3/4.

A failure may be followed by a continuation of the downtrend towards $13.25-3/4.