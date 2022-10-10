AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.31%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
FLYNG 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.43%)
MLCF 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
OGDC 76.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TREET 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TRG 150.10 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (3.88%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.62%)
BR100 4,245 Increased By 1.1 (0.03%)
BR30 16,558 Increased By 152.8 (0.93%)
KSE100 42,153 Increased By 45.6 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,877 Increased By 8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi Aramco to maintain full oil supplies to Asia in Nov despite OPEC+ cuts

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 10:57am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Saudi Aramco has told at least seven customers in Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in November ahead of the peak winter season, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The producer is keeping supplies to Asia steady despite likely production cuts by tapping on inventories, the sources said. Saudi Aramco could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.

The full supply allocation comes despite a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had said the real supply cut would be about 1 million to 1.1 million bpd.

Analysts expect Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait to shoulder much of the production cuts because other OPEC+ members are falling behind output targets.

Saudi Arabia leaves November Arab Light crude OSP to Asia unchanged

Consultancy FGE expects the Saudi oil production target to fall by around 550,000 bpd in November from the previous month.

The world’s top exporter has also kept November crude prices for Asia largely unchanged against expectations of higher prices as it seeks to maintain market share in the region.

OPEC+ kuwait United Arab Emirates Saudi Aramco Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Aramco to maintain full oil supplies to Asia in Nov despite OPEC+ cuts

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

ECC likely to approve minimum support price of wheat on Monday

Judges should be held accountable for 'injustices': Nawaz Sharif

Oil falls as investors take profit amid China demand concerns

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall

President Alvi approves MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor

Emergency operations in flood-hit areas: World Bank says allocating $2bn from existing financed projects

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Read more stories